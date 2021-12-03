Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $594,039.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.