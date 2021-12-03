Lympo Market Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $478,092.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $478,092.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo Market Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00094807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.56 or 0.07941718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,641.01 or 0.99816075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo Market Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Market Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo Market Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.