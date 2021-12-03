Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Trading Up 3.4%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

About Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

