Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

