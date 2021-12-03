Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

DDOG opened at $169.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

