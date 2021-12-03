MahaDAO Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $590,852.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00007130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00070052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00092276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.36 or 0.07699450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,711.85 or 1.00343509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

