Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 2,602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNKKQ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 121,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $507.20 million for the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

