Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MNXXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 101,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,730. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Manganese X Energy
