Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MNXXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 101,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,730. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

