Mango Markets Price Hits $0.30 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $301.45 million and $1.49 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.92 or 0.07848976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.69 or 0.99884580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

