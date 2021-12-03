Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Marlin Technology has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,986 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.