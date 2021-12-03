Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,710,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.