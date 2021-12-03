Marshall Wace LLP Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of USD Partners worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

