Marshall Wace LLP Invests $131,000 in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 804.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,360. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

