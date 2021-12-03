Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 15,667 RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of RF Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.