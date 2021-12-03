Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 28,909 Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.71. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

