Marshall Wace LLP Sells 279,407 Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279,407 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

