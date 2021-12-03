Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of MRVL traded up $12.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

