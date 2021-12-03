Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

