Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

MRVL traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of -179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

