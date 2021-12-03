Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.