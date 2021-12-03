MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$31.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.