Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MMS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,069. Maximus has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

