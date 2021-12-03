Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

