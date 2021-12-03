Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.