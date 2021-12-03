McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

MKC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,069. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

