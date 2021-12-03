McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 186.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

