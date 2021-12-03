McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

