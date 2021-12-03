Mchain Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Mchain has a market capitalization of $34,209.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008453 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007900 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 76,236,750 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.