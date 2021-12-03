MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.