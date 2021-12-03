MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,004. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 65.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,004. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

