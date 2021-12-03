Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Medpace by 137.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $11,734,065 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP opened at $211.23 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $127.51 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

