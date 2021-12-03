Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $143.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 66,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.