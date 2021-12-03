Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading Down 4%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

