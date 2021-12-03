Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.24. 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

