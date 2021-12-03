Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

