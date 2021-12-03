Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNOB opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

