Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $517,000 Investment in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. First Western Financial comprises about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,097 shares of company stock worth $204,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYFW. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $29.50 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

