Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BHR stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

