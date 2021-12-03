Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $837,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

