Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

MEI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 211,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

