MetLife (NYSE:MET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

