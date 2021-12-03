Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 3,767 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 94,175.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Digimarc by 190.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Digimarc by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 187.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Digimarc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

