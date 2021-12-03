Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,918 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HAYN opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 4.87. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

