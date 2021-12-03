Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.58 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

