Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $131,000 Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sotera Health by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sotera Health by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.68. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

