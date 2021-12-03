Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

