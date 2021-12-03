Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 17,733 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 110,831.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

CMRX opened at $5.90 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

