Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 25,737 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 214,475.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORC opened at $4.44 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $715.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

