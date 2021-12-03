Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 741 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,596.58 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

