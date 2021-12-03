M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $7.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 11,892 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

