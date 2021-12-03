MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

NYSE CXH opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

