MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
NYSE CXH opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
